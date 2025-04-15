Schools' pop-up Anzac display provides a hands-on lesson

Christchurch high school students got the chance to see a WW2 and Vietnam-era 105mm Howitzer up close.

The non-firing gun was part of a two-day Anzac pop-up display at Shirley Boys’ and Avonside Girls’ high schools last Tuesday, designed to teach students about the history of the Anzacs and Anzac Day.

Shirley Boys’ High School social sciences teacher John Thurston said the pop-up display aimed to give senior history students the chance to “give something back to the community”.

Shirley Primary School pupils were also among those who visited.

The students also had a chance to meet New Zealand Defence Force personnel and try on their equipment.

Also on offer was the opportunity for students to assemble their own poppies for Anzac Day, and learn about the contribution of nurses on the battlefield from members of the Christchurch Hospital Nurses Memorial Chapel.

The Howitzer is owned by the Christchurch Memorial Returned and Services Association.