'Serious concerns' for missing Parklands boy

If you have seen Arana call the police on 105 and use file number 241111/6907. Photo: Canterbury police

Police have "serious concerns" for the welfare of a young Christchurch boy who has been missing for almost a month.

Canterbury police made a public appeal on Saturday morning for sightings of Arana who was last seen on November 11.

"He has been reported missing from the Parklands area and police and his loved ones have serious concerns for his welfare," a police spokesperson said.

"He was last seen on 11 November in Parklands."

If you have seen Arana or have information that might help with the police investigation, call 105 and quote file number 241111/6907.