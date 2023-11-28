Seriously injured man found near Christchurch mall

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man was taken to Christchurch Hospital late on Monday night with serious injuries following what police believe was an assault.
Police said the man was found near a mall on Marshland Rd, Shirley, just after 10.30pm.
Hato Hone St John said they were in a serious condition and taken to hospital.
Chris Lynch Media has reported the man suffered stab wounds, but this has not been confirmed.
Hato Hone St John sent a rapid response vehicle and ambulance to the scene.
-With RNZ