Sevu Reece avoids conviction for wilful damage

Sevu Reece. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks and Crusaders player who admitted a charge of wilful damage following an incident at a Christchurch party can now be named.

Winger Sevu Reece, 27, has been undertaking treatment for alcohol issues and has not had a drink since the day of his arrest, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Reece was granted a discharge without conviction when he appeared for sentencing before Judge Katie Elkin on Tuesday, the Herald reported.

It is the second time he has avoided conviction. In 2018 he was granted a discharge after admitting a charge of common assault on his then-partner.

Today he was supported in court by his current partner Kiri Howell, the Herald reported.

After the hearing, the suppression order preventing his name from being published lapsed.

Photo: Getty Images

Reece initially faced two charges - taking a car "dishonestly and without claim" but not in circumstances amounting to theft; and intentionally damaging the car owner's garage door.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges and elected a trial by judge alone.

However, police reduced the charge to a single count of wilful damage which Reece admitted.

According to the police summary of facts, on November 15, 2023 Reece was at a suburban address, the Herald reported.

About 1.20am, the occupants asked him to leave after he was "disrespectful to other house guests".

He got into a car parked in the driveway.

The keys were inside and he started the car and "accelerated up the driveway".

After Reece admitted the charge he applied for a discharge without conviction.

That application was heard this morning at his sentencing.