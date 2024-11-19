'She loved life': Service held for murdered Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao

Guests leave the memorial service for Yanfei Bao. Photo: RNZ / Rachel Graham

The friends and family of murdered Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao have gathered to remember her.

The 44-year-old mother was last seen on her way to show a house in the city to a prospective client. Her body was found a year later in farmland on the outskirts of Christchurch.

Chinese national Tingjun Cao is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch, accused of her murder.

A funeral service was held for her on Monday, with the organisers saying they wanted to remember her beautiful life and incredible accomplishments.

About 100 people gathered at Our Lady of Victories church in Sockburn on a sunny but blustery day.

One of those at the ceremony was Jin Tian, who became friends with Yanfei Bao in 2018 when they went to the University of Canterbury together.

The pair had stayed in touch, with Jin talking to Yanfei on the day she went missing.

She said it was lovely to hear Yanfei's family, friends, workmates and neighbours speak about her.

The eulogy delivered by Yanfei's partner, Paul Gooch - in which he spoke of his love for Yanfei - was very moving, she said.

"His love for Yanfei will live forever, and that Yanfei was the light of the family. He spoke very highly of Yanfei, and that she loved life."

The service also heard from Yanfei's father, who along with Yanfei's sister is currently visiting from China.

She said he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the community and to police for their hard work on the investigation.

"He is shattered and heartbroken."

Jin said she remembers Yanfei Bao as a wonderful friend, who smiled often and was hard-working.

"One of the smartest I'd say. And she's a lovely mother, and she's a friend."

The service ended with the hymn "Amazing Grace", which could be heard ringing out from the church.

The trial of the man accused of murdering Yanfei Bao is currently underway in the High Court in Christchurch, but was halted on Monday due to a juror being unwell.

It had already been subject to a number of delays, and two weeks ago the accused, Tingjun Cao, fired his lawyers and had been representing himself.