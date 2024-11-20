Shoebox Christmas gift project team up

Lyttelton Primary School principal Jenny Felton and Lyttelton Community House centre manager Wendy Joy are appealing for contributions for the Christmas Shoebox Project. Photo: Supplied

Lyttelton Community House has teamed up with a national charity to brighten Christmas for those living in hardship.

It is working with the Catalytic Foundation again this year to bring the Christmas Shoebox Project to families impacted by the rising cost of living.

Nationwide research by the Catalytic Foundation has shown more than 15,000 children around the country will miss out on Christmas gifts this year because their family has been hit hard by inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

By working with the foundation, local businesses and residents who are in a position to donate, the community house is aiming to fill 100 shoeboxes with gifts, which will then be distributed to families in the region through schools and other charities.

This is double last year’s goal, which was to fill 50 shoeboxes.

Community house centre manager Wendy Joy said the project was a wonderful opportunity to bring people together, spread kindness and celebrate the spirit of community.

“It reminds us of the importance of community and togetherness at this special time of the year. We observed last year that both giving and receiving cultivate connection and resilience, enriching relationships, and easing pressure on families who might be facing challenges.”

Said Lyttelton Primary School principal Jenny Felton: “As a community, we know small acts of kindness can make the most significant difference.

The Christmas Shoebox Project is a powerful reminder of the collective impact we can have when we come together.

“For Lyttelton Primary School, this project represents more than just giving – it’s about sharing hope and joy, through compassion and care, and ensuring that every child and their family feels the warmth of the community’s embrace during the holiday season.”