Firefighters battle large industrial blaze in Christchurch

A large fire in a Christchurch industrial building on Monday afternoon caused thick black smoke to billow into the air.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the Anzac, Christchurch City, Woolston and Spreydon stations responded to the blaze on Maces Rd in Bromley at 12.52pm on Monday.

Black smoke could be seen rising from the fire and was visible across the city.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews respond to a large industrial fire on Maces Rd in Bromley. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A Fenz statement advised people to stay inside and close all doors and windows if the smoke was affecting their property.

"There are currently 10 trucks in attendance, as crews work to bring the fire under control.

"People are advised to stay away from the area to allow our crews to work safely."

It comes after residents across the city were impacted by smoke from a large controlled burn-off near Bottle Lake Forest Park on Monday morning. Fenz has been undertaking the planned burn-off in the vicinity of Lower Styx Rd for several days but the weather conditions on Monday morning meant residents noticed more smoke than usual