Shop owner 'kicked and punched in the face'

A Christchurch mall shop owner was allegedly attacked by a group of teenage girls on Sunday.

Police were called to Westfield Riccarton near Division St at 5pm after four girls allegedly attempted to steal lollies from a shop, Chris Lynch Media reported.

Police said they are investigating a "theft". But Chris Lynch Media spoke to the victim of the alleged attack who was nursing his bruised face and neck with an ice pack.

"They only looked about 14 or 15 years of age, and there were four of them – all girls," he told Chris Lynch Media.

"They kicked and punched me in the face, and all I could try to do was defend myself."

Two police vehicles were last night stationed on Division St outside the mall near where the alleged attack took place.