Shoppers pack out Wigram's China Town Market on opening day

The owner of a new Asian food market in Christchurch was over the moon with the turnout on its opening day.

Hundreds of shoppers went searching for a bargain at the new China Town Market branch in Wigram when it opened on Friday morning.

Owner Bill Ng was delighted with the turnout, which backs his choice to open the store in a former air force hangar on Sioux Ave.

Ng believes there is a big untapped demand in the south-west of the city for the products and produce he offers.

China Town Market's new Wigram branch is now open. Photo: Geoff Sloan

He said one of the aims of the business is to offer customers a cheaper alternative to some common food products.

"We do have fresh produce as well, fruit and veggies fresh every day. Also, this branch has their own butchery and seafood. Fresh every day as well."

Ng and his family have been running their original China Town Market store at Church Corner since 1998.

The business's success led him to launch the second outlet in the 1900m² leased hangar. The new Wigram branch employs 15 staff.

