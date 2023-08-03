Shoppers shelter from rain after Chch mall evacuated

One of Christchurch’s largest shopping malls, Westfield Riccarton, was evacuated on Wednesday night after the fire alarm was activated.

Mall shoppers were left standing outside in the rain from about 6.20pm while firefighters entered to investigate the cause of the alarm.

Fire appliances from the Ilam, Spreydon, Christchurch Central and Wigram stations attended.

Westfield Riccarton was evacuated on Wednesday night. Photo: John Spurdle

The alarm response was typical for buildings of this size, occupancy and risk to public safety.

After 20 minutes, the mall was declared safe and the alarm was deactivated, allowing the public to return to the building and continue shopping.

The cause of the false alarm is not known and an investigation continues.

- John Spurdle

