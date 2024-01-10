Singer for The Feelers appears in court

James Reid playing with The Feelers playing at Edgefest in 2005. Photo: NZ Herald

The lead singer of one of the country’s most prominent bands, The Feelers, is before the courts having allegedly failed to stop for police and refusing a blood test.

Court documents seen by the New Zealand Herald allege that James Charles Gallienne Reid, whose occupation is listed as a musician, committed the offences on Boxing Day.

Charging documents claim that Reid failed to stop for police in Christchurch. He’s also charged with having allegedly failed or refused to undergo without delay an evidential breath test, refused an officer’s requirement to permit a medical officer to take a blood specimen.

Failing to have a blood specimen taken carries a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment and a fine of $6000.

When the Herald contacted Reid for comment he declined to talk about the charges, but said he was only interested in talking about global current events.

"Would you like to talk about some other things that are not bulls***?" he said.

"I’m a f***ing rock and roll star. What is my point in the world if not to say something useful?"

He’s due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court next month.

Reid is the lead singer of the band which formed in Christchurch in 1993. The band’s first album, Supersystem, went to number one in New Zealand in 1998.

According to his bio on his website, Reid is one of the country’s "most successful songwriters and musicians" with the band selling more albums than any other New Zealand band.

The Feelers are currently on The Feelers Reimagined Greatest Hits Tour around New Zealand and will be playing in Arrowtown on Thursday. Also in the band are Hamish Gee, Andy Lynch, Clint Harris and Andy Cochrane.

The band has won five Aotearoa NZ Music Awards and three Apra Most Played Song of the Year awards.