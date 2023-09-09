Sneak peak inside Christchurch Netball Centre

Netball in Christchurch will soon have a new home, following the opening of it's purpose-built facility in November.

Construction of the new Christchurch Netball Centre is nearing completion at Hillmorton's Ngā Puna Wai sports hub. The $16.5m all-weather sports facility is tracking to be ready on time and on budget, with it set to become the South Island’s premier indoor venue for sport and recreation.

The much-needed 13,000sqm venue is being constructed by Apollo Projects, creating a multi-purpose centre for the whole community to enjoy. Christchurch Netball Centre General Manager Tom Houghton said the all-weather sporting complex will feature 10 international standard netball courts, a mezzanine floor ideal for viewing, a cafe, multi-purpose meeting rooms, equipment storage room, four changing rooms and 430 car parks.

Christchurch Netball Center's offices will also be based at the venue. Houghton said they were currently in talks with other sporting organizations in Christchurch interested in using the facility.

The multi-use courts also feature volleyball and futsal line markings. Houghton said their former base at South Hagley Park's netball pavilion has been sold to the Christchurch City council to be used as a multicultural centre.

"We've retained the lease for the 30 courts at Hagley Park for the next two years we'll still have that lease, and then we'll reassess what sort of outdoor court space we need going forward". He insists netball at Hagley Park will still be an option, but a lot more games will be spread out at the new indoors venue throughout the week.

The Christchurch Netball Centre has up to 6,000 members, including administrators, officials and active volunteers from all corners of the city.

One of those volunteers, Wayne Hawker believes the new purpose-built facility will help to strengthen netball even more. He is also excited to be joining the committee after years of dedication to the sport.

"I've given so much over the last 26 years to our club and the teams that I've coached, so joining the competitions committee that actually deliver the day to day running of netball is another new exciting journey for me".

A formal name for the new complex is yet to be confirmed, but is expected to be announced before the official opening in late November.

By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air