Snow and wintry temperatures forecast for week ahead

Snow and bitterly cold temperatures are in the forecast for the coming week as a cold front sweeps across New Zealand.

MetService is warning of a late winter blast bringing bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and unseasonable frosts.

Snow could fall at sea level across the South Island and parts of the North Island, the forecaster said.

Snow is forecast to fall to 200m in Christchurch on Wednesday, the first snow in October for the city since 1969.

According to NIWA, the winter-like temperatures and snow were because of an air mass headed from Antarctica to New Zealand.

The cold front is expected to arrive in Southland at around midday on Tuesday and quickly work its way up the country.

Winter woollies are definitely needed in Christchurch where lows of -1C are forecast from Wednesday to Friday.

Queenstown is likely to shiver with lows between 1C and -2C forecast from Monday right through to Saturday.

- NZ Herald/ODT Online