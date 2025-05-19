Title-winners together again after 50 years

The champion side of 1975 and the get-together last Saturday with the players in the same seats. The photographs represent the players and coach who have passed away. Photos: Supplied

The team came together to celebrate that remarkable season in 1975 which saw us lose just one game on our way to the title.

It was also a time to remember those who had passed – former coach Phil ‘PJ’ Johnston and players Gerry Round and Gavin Odey.

The majority of the players went on to form the nucleus of the side that finished fourth in the under 19 competition against the top first XVs and university teams, while many of us played senior rugby and represented Canterbury at various levels.

The team was captained by Graham ‘Polly’ Parratt and the vice-captain was Mark Johnston.

As under 18s, we were not allowed into the clubrooms after games on Saturdays, so the garage at the Johnston home became our unofficial clubrooms.

PJ’s wife Kay was, and still is, affectionately known as ‘team mother’ would ensure the boys were well fed and looked after.

On Saturday nights, the boys, and many of the parents, would celebrate wins in the Johnston garage. These gatherings were instrumental in building the outstanding team spirit and strong friendships that still exist today.

The strength of the team’s bond was clear, with only two members missing from the reunion – one unable to attend and one who couldn’t be found.

PJ and Kay took a huge interest in what we got up to outside of rugby and were always happy to lend an ear and offer some guidance when it was needed.

The three members of the team who have sadly passed on were not forgotten and mentioned frequently throughout the reunion, with their photos included in the 2025 team photo and many glasses raised in their memory.

The team were due to catch up at Linwood’s club day on May 3, but with all games postponed or cancelled due to the weather, the clubrooms were closed and the reunion was moved to Saturday at the Richmond Club.

Some of the team are hoping to catch up again at Linwood’s rescheduled club day on June 7.