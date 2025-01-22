Sole occupant lucky to escape from burning house in St Albans

The lone occupant of a Christchurch house is lucky to be alive after waking up in the early hours of Monday morning to find the house on fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ specialist fire investigator Bruce Irvine said the person was saved by a smoke alarm, which woke them before the fire could spread through the property.

"If that smoke alarm hadn’t been there, then it is very likely I would have been investigating a fatal fire."

Crews from the Christchurch City and Anzac stations were called to the blaze in St Albans just before 4.30am.

Irvine said the home's sole occupant woke up to the smoke alarm going off. This gave them enough time to escape the house and call 111, Irvine said.

It took three crews about an hour and a half to extinguish the fire, which was contained to a bedroom due to the door being closed.

Irvine has determined the fire was caused by an electrical fault in a light fitting.

He said the outcome could have been a lot worse if the smoke alarm had not been working correctly.

"Fortunately, due to having working smoke alarms, the person was alerted to the fire and able to escape," Irvine says.

"Even then, they still suffered from smoke inhalation and had to be taken to hospital for treatment before being released later on Monday."

Fire and Emergency recommends putting a smoke alarm in every bedroom, plus the hallway and living areas.

"You may also choose to install a heat alarm in the kitchen, laundry, bathroom or garage.

"You should press the test button every month to check it is still working correctly, and vacuum or dust your smoke alarms every six months to avoid false alarms.

"Smoke alarms will alert you to a fire, but you also need to know how to get out of your house quickly when you may be scared or disorientated.

"Creating a three-step escape plan, and practising it regularly, will help you survive a house fire. You can get help creating one at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz."

Irvine said people should also get their electrical fittings and appliances checked for faults.

"Please check all the electrical elements around your home, including appliances, power sockets and light fittings if you notice anything happening out of the ordinary.

"If they are sparking or blowing bulbs, or not working as they should, disconnect them from the power supply and have them checked by a registered electrician."