UC v Marist Albion: Second round showdown for table-topping club rugby sides

The two most impressive teams from the first round of Christchurch club rugby action will go head-to-head on Saturday.

University of Canterbury will host Marist Albion after beating the reigning champs Linwood 50-27 away last weekend, while Marist dominated Shirley 73-7.

Third-placed Burnside will face fourth-placed New Brighton following their respective round 1 victories over Sumner (50-31) and Sydenham (38-29).

Belfast, who had won just five games in the previous five seasons until they kicked off 2025 with a 19-15 win over Christchurch, will meet Sydenham.

Christchurch will play Shirley.

HSOB started with a 30-21 win away at Lincoln University and will play Linwood next, while Lincoln University will go up against Sumner.

All matches start at 2.45pm

Metro rugby points

Marist Albion 5; University 5; Burnside 5; New Brighton 5; HSOB 5; Belfast 4; Christchurch 1; Sydenham 1; Sumner 1; Lincoln University 0; Linwood 0; Shirley 0