UC v Marist Albion: Second round showdown for table-topping club rugby sides

The two most impressive teams from the first round of Christchurch club rugby action will go head-to-head on Saturday.
University of Canterbury will host Marist Albion after beating the reigning champs Linwood 50-27 away last weekend, while Marist dominated Shirley 73-7.
Third-placed Burnside will face fourth-placed New Brighton following their respective round 1 victories over Sumner (50-31) and Sydenham (38-29).
Belfast, who had won just five games in the previous five seasons until they kicked off 2025 with a 19-15 win over Christchurch, will meet Sydenham.
Christchurch will play Shirley.
HSOB started with a 30-21 win away at Lincoln University and will play Linwood next, while Lincoln University will go up against Sumner.
- All matches start at 2.45pm