SPCA restarts annual appeal, seeks helpers

A call to action has been made by the SPCA as it re-ignites its street appeal after a five-year hiatus.

Fill the Bucket will run on Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31, to collect donations to care for sick, injured and vulnerable animals.

To help make it a success, SPCA is calling on people to volunteer for two hours as street collectors.

Elinor Birch.

SPCA events manager Elinor Birch said it has been hard to find volunteers to run the appeal for the first time since the pandemic.

“It has been a been a bit trickier to recruit. So we are not going to be collecting as widely as we did a few years ago,” Birch said.

Birch said a national goal of $200,000 had been set.

“We are incredibly reliant on donations to keep us running and Fill the Bucket is one our national campaigns and is a big fundraiser to help us continue to do what we do.”

Volunteers can also sign up as an area co-ordinator, taking on a leadership role, overseeing collection sites and co-ordinating volunteers.

For all collection sites and to sign up go to www.spca.nz/bucket

Collection sites