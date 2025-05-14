SPCA restarts annual appeal, seeks helpers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fill the Bucket will run on Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31, to collect donations to care for sick, injured and vulnerable animals.
To help make it a success, SPCA is calling on people to volunteer for two hours as street collectors.
“It has been a been a bit trickier to recruit. So we are not going to be collecting as widely as we did a few years ago,” Birch said.
Birch said a national goal of $200,000 had been set.
“We are incredibly reliant on donations to keep us running and Fill the Bucket is one our national campaigns and is a big fundraiser to help us continue to do what we do.”
Volunteers can also sign up as an area co-ordinator, taking on a leadership role, overseeing collection sites and co-ordinating volunteers.
- For all collection sites and to sign up go to www.spca.nz/bucket
Collection sites
- New World Halswell
- New World Wigram
- Woolworths Hornby
- Bunnings Christchurch Airport
- Bunnings Riccarton
- New World Ilam
- New World Bishopdale
- Animates Papanui
- New World Northwood
- New World St Martins
- Bunnings Shirley
- Fresh Choice Parklands
- Woolworths New Brighton
- New World Stanmore
- City Mall Colombo St and the Crossing Entrance