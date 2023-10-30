Speed skater on the fast-track to success

Anthony Kutovoy (right) will compete in the junior world cup speed skating series in the Netherlands in late November and early December. Photo: Supplied

Anthony Kutovoy is weeks away from the next step in a promising future in speed skating.

The St Andrew’s College year 11 student will compete in the junior world cup speed skating series in the Netherlands in late November and early December.

After winning the national title for the sub junior men (under 15) division at the New Zealand open short track championship in Dunedin in September, he gained entry to the first two junior world cups.

At these competitions, he will be seeking to qualify for a third junior world cup and the junior world championship in February 2024.

“At the Dunedin competition, I also set a new record in the 1000m distance for my age group,” said Anthony.

“Since I’ve started skating, I have improved a lot . . . as well as being the New Zealand champion for my age group.”

Anthony set a new record in the New Zealand Open Short Track Championship in Dunedin. Photo: Supplied

The 15-year-old is part of the Canterbury Alpine Ice Skating Club.

He has been skating since 2019, originally for the Mainland Ice Racing Club before transferring to Canterbury Alpine in 2021.

Said the Parklands resident: "One of the things that caught my eye with short track is the competitiveness and adrenaline of trying to hit your top speed and push your boundaries.

"All while having to try to pass and block other skaters.

"I love skating because you get to compete overseas against other, like-minded people whose goal is like mine – to be the best version of myself."

Anthony said he is training six times a week with Canterbury Alpine coach Ben Whiteside.

The New Zealand Junior team from left to right: Mark McCormack, Joshua Kah, Anthony Kutovoy, and Lukas MacDonald. Photo: Supplied

The first junior world cup runs from November 26 to 27.

Anthony and his coach have self-funded flights for November 18 to train in the Netherlands for a week beforehand.

“It is very hard to train in New Zealand with the very limited ice time and old equipment,” said Anthony.

“(Speed skating) is very competitive and requires a lot of training and self-improvement, which results in a healthy lifestyle.”