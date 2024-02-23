St Albans food vandal busted

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
St Albans resident Quintin Swanepoel, who lives on Mersey St, was preparing to hide in his vehicle in an attempt to record and identify the individual on Sunday night - a last resort to end the bizarre attacks.
Police told Swanepoel the man offered no explanation for his behaviour before being issued with the notice.
Swanepoel recorded the conversation on his mobile phone and hoped it marked the end of the regular attacks on the area which spanned more than a year.
In the latest attack on Valentine’s Day, cream was poured over the windscreen of his car and a tray of raw mince was shoved into a neighbour’s letterbox.
"He turned up much earlier than usual this time,” Swanepoel said.
"A neighbour texted me saying he’d spotted him.
"We phoned the police, they turned up very promptly and were extremely helpful, very kind about the situation.
"They questioned the man and he denied it at first.
"In the end he did admit he’s been doing it.
"He said he had no reason for his actions.
"Hopefully this is the end," Swanepoel said.