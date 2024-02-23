St Albans food vandal busted

A man believed responsible for a spate of fruit and food-based vandalism in a St Albans street being spoken to by police. ​Photo: Supplied

A vandal who targeted vehicles and properties on a Christchurch street with fruit and other food for more than a year has been intercepted by police and issued with a trespass notice.

St Albans resident Quintin Swanepoel, who lives on Mersey St, was preparing to hide in his vehicle in an attempt to record and identify the individual on Sunday night - a last resort to end the bizarre attacks.

Quintin Swanepoel.

Ultimately, a neighbour alerted Swanepoel to the individual’s presence that night and he contacted police who arrived promptly and interviewed the man under a street light.

Police told Swanepoel the man offered no explanation for his behaviour before being issued with the notice.

Swanepoel recorded the conversation on his mobile phone and hoped it marked the end of the regular attacks on the area which spanned more than a year.

In the latest attack on Valentine’s Day, cream was poured over the windscreen of his car and a tray of raw mince was shoved into a neighbour’s letterbox.

The flow of food was slowed by windscreen wipers on these vehicles. Photos: Supplied

The vandalism typically took place between 1am and 4am.

"He turned up much earlier than usual this time,” Swanepoel said.

"A neighbour texted me saying he’d spotted him.

"We phoned the police, they turned up very promptly and were extremely helpful, very kind about the situation.

"They questioned the man and he denied it at first.

"In the end he did admit he’s been doing it.

"He said he had no reason for his actions.

"Hopefully this is the end," Swanepoel said.