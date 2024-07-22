Stagnant market leads to apartment delays

An architect’s drawing of the new building planned for the former Four Square site taken from the Fletcher Residential resource consent application to the city council. Image: Supplied

Market conditions and other projects will determine when work starts on the Fletcher Living apartments on the old Four Square site in Redcliffs.

A start date is still up in the air, with high mortgage interest rates and cost of living pressures contributing to the current stagnation of the city’s real estate market.

When the resource consent was being worked through, Fletcher Living started new projects in Halswell and Lincoln which has also delayed the start of the Redcliffs apartment build.

“The consenting process took longer than initially anticipated as we were required to go through a consultation and hearing panel review process,” a Fletcher Living spokesman said.

“We are currently evaluating market conditions with respect to a possible start date. Market conditions and other projects will determine when work starts on the Fletcher Living apartments on the old Four Square site in Redcliffs.”

Architectural plans for the residence remain largely unchanged from the original proposal.

The first and second floors of the former supermarket will be dismantled to build apartments. The ground floor car park will be retained, with space provided for a commercial retail or food unit on the Augusta St corner.

Fletcher Living will be updating Redcliffs residents at a public meeting on August 5. The meeting will also canvass other matters in the area including the ongoing development of Barnett Park, the effect of rising sea levels on the area’s infrastructure and its potential implications for insurance premiums.

Redcliffs resident and ecologist Dr Cynthia Roberts will give a presentation on predator control and the variety of rare and threatened plant species in Barnett Park.

She will also offer insight on the extensive work volunteers have been doing to collect and propagate seeds from natives for planting.

City council team leader of coastal adaptation, Jane Morgan, will speak about the city council’s rising sea level management plan.

The residents’ association has also asked insurance companies to speak about rising sea levels and the water table and what implications that could have on the insurability of properties in low-lying areas.

Said committee member Martin Ward: “The Redcliffs village is within a city council flood management area, with a large overlap with the liquefaction management area as well. That’s double the concerns.

“We’d like to know how the insurance companies respond to that when setting the premiums.”

Ward said the event is an excellent opportunity for the association to get feedback from residents on ongoing projects and concerns. It would also help with community bonding.

“At the end of the day it’s about community building. A big part of what we do as an association is bringing people together.”

In addition to the various presentations, there will also be expo-style meet and greet stands for organisations including the Redcliffs Tennis Club, Mt Pleasant Pottery Group and the Christchurch Yacht Club. Drinks and snacks will be available from a cash bar.

• The community night will be held at Club Redcliffs, 9 James St on August 5 from 5.30pm. Presentations start at 6.30pm.

By Jenn Loh