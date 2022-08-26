'Still prioritising cars over pedestrians': Centaurus Rd changes don't go far enough - mum

Do you think the planned changes to the Centaurus Rd/Wilsons Rd/Albert Tce intersection will keep school children safe? Email your views in 200 words or less to natalie.pham@starmedia.kiwi . PHOTO: KAREN CASEY

Improvements to an intersection near St Martins School in Christchurch have been given the green light.

The changes include new pedestrian crossing points, road markings and speed bumps at the west end of Centaurus Rd and the removal of a tree outside a commercial property.

Tactile pavers will also be put in to assist visually impaired pedestrians. The new design has been approved by the Waihoro Spreydon Cashmere Community Board.

Board members also requested Christchurch City Council staff provide advice on extending the no stopping lines from the Centaurus Rd/Wilsons Rd/Albert Tce roundabout to 251 Centaurus Rd.

However, some residents have concerns about the pedestrian crossing points.

Mother-of-two Celia Hogan said: “The style of crossing proposed still leaves children with similar problems.”

The Hillsborough resident did not feel safe letting her children go to school by themselves. She said her daughter says the road is too hard to cross.

“We’re still prioritising cars over pedestrians and other more vulnerable road users,” Hogan said.

The proposed changes to address safety concerns at the roundabout. Image: CCC

She was surprised there has not been more accidents given the number of close calls.

Speaking on behalf of Spokes Canterbury, a Christchurch-based cycling advocacy group, Anne Scott said the proposal does not address the longer term issues.

Said Scott: “A number of submissions have talked about pedestrian crossing being reverse solution,” she said. “And I support this.”

Scott also quoted a submission that referred to the changes as a “bandage.”

However, a report from city council traffic engineer, Toni Dakers, highlighted a demand for more crossing points on the north and east approaches.

Said Dakers: “Surveys and on-site observations showed that there is a demand for crossing facilities in these locations as pedestrians are currently choosing to cross over the existing islands.”

Dakers also said formalising these points will make them accessible for pedestrians, including anyone with restricted mobility.

The area is under consideration to be a part of the slow speed neighbourhoods programme. Further work is under way to review speed limits around schools.

Pedestrian and cycle safety at the roundabout has been an ongoing concern from the local community. In the last five years, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s crash analysis system has recorded six reported crashes.