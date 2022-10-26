Stop-work meeting likely to cause major disruption to bus services

ECan says bus users should plan ahead tomorrow and "consider taking an alternative form of transport to work or school". Photo: ECan

Environment Canterbury has warned there will be major disruption to bus services in Christchurch tomorrow as many drivers attend a stop-work meeting.

The meeting has been organised by the Amalgamated Workers Union NZ. It will take place from 11am to 1pm on Thursday, during which time most bus services will not operate.

Services are likely to be impacted from 9am as buses start to come off route but ECan expects all services to be operating as normal by 3pm.

School services will not be affected, ECan said.

ECan says customers should be aware that some trips may end at the bus interchange from about 9am as drivers head in to attend the meeting.

Some services will operate again before 3pm.

Public transport users should check the Metro website for the latest timetable updates.