Strategy aims to prevent another Port Hills wildfire

The Port Hills fire in February 2024. Photo: File image

A wide-reaching plan is being developed to help safeguard the Port Hills from future wildfires after the blaze in February.

The co-ordinated planting of green firebreaks is one main element of the strategy, alongside crafting fire management plans with individual communities.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Te Kākahu Kahukura have hosted events with private landowners, Christchurch City Council, Environment Canterbury and hapū to discuss new safety measures.

“We have already begun work to understand how fire has affected the vegetation and how it responds, which might help us both to understand what might happen in the future and to plan for it,” said TKK chair Craig Pauling.

Craig Pauling.

The plan also aims to integrate community plant and animal pest control, and favours planting low-flammability native species more than highly flammable invasive species.

Green firebreaks are wide strips of vegetation made up of low-flammability plants.

Hillsides can be problematic for the effectiveness of green firebreaks, but they remain a useful tool to slow or stop fire fronts and block heat.

Pauling believes collaborating on new knowledge, resources, tactics and technologies will best protect the Port Hills from future fires, which may become more common with climate change.

Lincoln University associate professor Tim Curran said the new strategy should have a “multifaceted” approach.

“Multiple layers (of actions) improve success, and in the context of the Port Hills that means firefighting strategies, ecological actions and community engagement,” he said.

Curran said planting low-flammability plants in the green fire breaks is key to controlling fire behaviour.

“We can manipulate to some degree the main fuel source, which in turn can help lessen the severity and impact of these fires.”

Sophie Hartnell from Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust said green firebreaks have benefits other than fire mitigation.

“They can improve biodiversity and provide ecosystem services, such as providing food sources, habitat, erosion control and better soil nutrients.”