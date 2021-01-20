Sumner beach rip keeps lifesavers busy

gettyimages-1202449487_1.jpg Photo: Getty Images

Twenty-seven people were rescued in 10 minutes when they were caught in a flash rip at Sumner recently.

Surf lifesavers worked in messy 1.5m-plus surf to get the swimmers out of the water. The rip knocked many unsuspecting people off their feet.

Said Surf Life Saving southern region manager Chris Jeffery: “Sumner is a beach like no other. It receives many changing currents from the estuary; one minute they’re sending swimmers left to right and then, the next minute, they’re sending swimmers in the opposite direction.

“Our team of volunteers and staff are consistently watching this and are always working to keep the public safe.

“The lifeguards are doing everything to make the water as safe as possible but it is still important that the individual knows their swimming ability and limits,” Jeffery said.

The December 21 rescue has been the only major incident so far on either Sumner or Taylors Mistake beaches this summer.

Meanwhile, three people on a small motorboat anchored off Whitewash Head, activated their emergency beacon about 9am last Sunday.

They were at risk of sinking after their boat had taken on water. Eleven crew from the Sumner Lifeboat Institution responded, sending out their jet ski, followed by their twin jet ski.

After delivering the boat’s crew safely to shore, the twin jet ski, called Blue Arrow Rescue, returned to the waterlogged boat and towed it back to the boat station.