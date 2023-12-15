Sydenham breaks seven-year premier title drought

Sydenham’s premier men’s team celebrate winning the Christchurch Metro T20 competition for the first time in seven years. PHOTO: KEVIN CONGDON/SYDENHAM CRICKET

Sydenham cricket club have claimed their first premier men’s trophy in seven years, beating Lancaster Park by five wickets to win the final of the Christchurch Metro T20 competition at Sydenham Park.

After a rainy morning forced the start to be delayed, Sydenham won the toss and sent Park in to bat on a damp and tricky pitch.

All-rounder Harsh Visavadiya took four wickets and conceded just 15 runs from his four overs to be crowned man of the match.

Harsh Visavadiya bowls during his spell of 4/15. PHOTO: ASH HART/SYDENHAM CRICKET

He said it was good to be able to contribute to the team on Sunday after a tough spell recently.

“What I was doing in the last few games wasn’t working with bat and ball so it was nice to be able to contribute in the final,” he said.

Kalhan Marc Challu was the only shining light for Park with the bat, scoring 42 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Sydenham captain Mitchell Gardner –part of a collapse in the middle overs as Park lost five wickets for 12 runs.

Gardner said he was happy to force a collapse.

“They had 70-odd at the halfway mark so I was thinking at that stage anything under 120 would have been good,” he said.

In reply, opening batter Bevon Jacobs got Sydenham off to a fast start, scoring 22 runs from just 11 balls.

He was supported by Max Clarke (27 from 36 balls) and Ryan Wallace (24 from 35) before Matt McCall (4 not out) hit the winning runs.

Sydenham were boosted by the availability of Canterbury representatives Jacobs and all-rounder Michael Rippon, and Gardner said the knowledge they brought was fantastic.

“Rips (Rippon) just offers something more, he’s clear with his plans and what he’s trying to do, which you don’t always get in club cricket. To have that experience in the group is really good.”

Sydenham sit fourth in the Christchurch Metro two-day competition at the halfway point with three wins and one loss, and are fifth after one round of the one-day competition.

By Sam Coughlan