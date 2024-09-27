Take a Kid Fishing on Sunday

Hundreds of fish were released into The Groynes lakes in Christchurch yesterday in preparation for the Take a Kid Fishing event on Sunday.

About 800 rainbow trout were released into the lakes but none of them can be caught until Sunday when the fishing event opens at 9am.

Take a Kid Fishing aims to introduce children to the joy of fishing and foster a deeper appreciation for the natural environment.

It will include casting lessons and tackle demonstrations from experienced volunteers who will be on hand to help all day.

Free loan fishing equipment will also be available.

Families are encouraged to pack a picnic and make some lasting memories together.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/TakeAKidFishingNZ