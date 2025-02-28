The godwits make the 14,000km journey to Alaska each year. Photo: Supplied

The godwits are leaving Christchurch's Avon-Heathcote Estuary on their annual 14,000km journey - and a big crowd is expected to watch them take off.

Tanya Jenkins.

On Saturday, March 1, from 6-7pm about 500 people are set to gather at the Southshore Spit, armed with telescopes and accompanied by music, for the annual Farewell to the Godwits event.

Environmental educator and event organiser, Tanya Jenkins, has watched the birds take off for over 25 consecutive years.

Jenkins will be there again on Saturday to mark the departure of about 1600 bar-tailed godwits as they begin their non-stop journey back to Alaska.

It is the longest bird migration in the world.

"That makes them so special," said Jenkins.

The trip takes the godwits eight days and eight nights, travelling at a constant speed of about 80km/h.

"That is the most ridiculous marathon ever," Jenkins said.

Bird watchers at last year's Farewell to the Godwits. Photo: Supplied

More than 80,000 birds will then make the journey back to New Zealand’s harbours and estuaries in October.

Jenkins started the Farewell to the Godwits event in 1999 with just 45 friends and family.

The largest turnout was in 2019, when nearly 1000 people saw the godwits off.