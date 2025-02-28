You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Environmental educator and event organiser, Tanya Jenkins, has watched the birds take off for over 25 consecutive years.
Jenkins will be there again on Saturday to mark the departure of about 1600 bar-tailed godwits as they begin their non-stop journey back to Alaska.
It is the longest bird migration in the world.
"That makes them so special," said Jenkins.
The trip takes the godwits eight days and eight nights, travelling at a constant speed of about 80km/h.
"That is the most ridiculous marathon ever," Jenkins said.
Jenkins started the Farewell to the Godwits event in 1999 with just 45 friends and family.
The largest turnout was in 2019, when nearly 1000 people saw the godwits off.