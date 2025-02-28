'Absolutely no money available to subsidise it'

HAVE YOUR SAY: Would you pay higher rates for more public transport services? Send your views in 200 words or less to daniel.alvey@starmedia.kiwi . PHOTO: HARVEY POLGLASE ​

Residents will ultimately decide whether they want to pay for more bus services in the Selwyn district, with consultation starting today.

As part of its 2025/26 Annual Plan, Environment Canterbury is proposing a two-year trial of a Darfield to Rolleston bus and an uplift of the Rolleston to city service (bus 85).

But both would see an increase in ECan's targeted rates.

For the Darfield bus, ratepayers in Kirwee, Darfield and West Melton would pay between $140-$178 a year.

For bus 85, the targeted rate for Rolleston, Prebbleton, Springston, Lincoln and Burnham Camp ratepayers will go up from $195.72 to $224.74.

Service improvements could include increased frequency, capacity or scheduled operating hours.

If residents decide they do not want to pay for the services, ECan will not proceed.

More intra-district public transport options have long been called for by residents and the Selwyn District Council.

Darfield Residents Association (DRA) chair Harvey Polglase said he was glad to see ECan listening to the requests of residents.

“The DRA has lobbied for a bus service, and we’re thrilled they’re finally coming to the party.”

There will be two timetable options for the Darfield bus: either a twice-a-day service leaving in the morning and returning in the evening, or three times a day with a service around lunchtime added.

Harvey Polglase.

ECan said the cost could be reduced by about $90 per household if a Darfield-based driver was found, so an empty bus did not have to go to and from the Christchurch depot each day.

Polglase said he was happy to pay the extra rate for the trial to happen.

He said of the two options, the three-service option was the only one he could see people using.

“It will be good for people to head to Rolleston and use things like the sports or aquatic centre (who) don’t want to stay all day.”

Mid Canterbury ECan councillor John Sunckell said any increase in services had to be funded by ratepayers due to fewer Government subsidies being available.

“There’s absolutely no money available to subsidise it, so it has to be 100% ratepayer funded.”

ECan is also proposing to move to a two-zone fare structure, which would come into effect following the transition to the national ticketing solution Motu Move in 2026.

The two-zone system will see an increase in ticket prices for those travelling between Selwyn and Christchurch. The price increase for customers in Selwyn is yet to be confirmed.