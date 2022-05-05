Te Pae Christchurch welcomes first conference

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre has officially welcomed its first conference, kick starting a programme of more than 100 events scheduled for 2022.

The inaugural conference was the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga Looking Ahead Symposium, which saw the announcement of the commission’s Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2052.

Ross Steele, general manager of Te Pae Christchurch, said: “I could not think of a better way to open our convention account than with the launch of a strategy that will help build a thriving Aotearoa.

“Te Pae Christchurch itself is a crown infrastructure project built to provide economic value to New Zealand and to Ōtautahi Christchurch and with 60 conventions between now and December, along with many other events, we’re excited to get to work and make a difference to our city,” Steele said.

Set on the Ōtakaro Avon river in the city centre, Te Pae Christchurch features 24 meeting rooms, including a 1,000-seat riverside banquet room, up to 3,300sqm of exhibition space and a 1,400-seat auditorium able to be configured into two autonomous spaces.

Up until the end of 2022, Te Pae Christchurch will host eight international events. Combined, they will bring over 67,000 people into the central city and generate an estimated NZ$37.2m (US$24m) direct economic value.

“In total, through to October 2024, we have 146 events scheduled, which will bring close to 150,000 people into our city and generate more than $74m in direct economic value. This includes 88 conferences, 23 of which are international,” concluded Steele.