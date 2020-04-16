Teddy bear displays attract attention

Alice McDonald dressed her teddy bears as "Tiger King" stars Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic on Thursday. Photo: Alice McDonald

Fluffy lookalikes of the infamous “Tiger King” stars Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin have made an appearance in a Christchurch suburb.

Alice McDonald has been setting up different teddy bear displays at her property on Warren St in Hillmorton for people to check out as they get some fresh air during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Thursday’s theme was based on the widely popular Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” which features eccentric characters involved in big cat breeding and its bizarre underworld.

A fluffy Joe Exotic and his pet tiger. Photo: Alice McDonald

McDonald kitted out two teddy bears with flamboyant outfits to recreate photos from the show and remembered to include details like Joe Exotic's piercings, moustache, watch and of course - tigers.

“I think this one is going to be quite a favourite,” she said.

Tiger King stars Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Photo: NZ Herald

Miss McDonald posts photos of her giant teddy bear, which her three-year-old son Finn Toth McDonald calls “Rednose,” dressed as different characters or celebrities with props to Facebook each day.

A number of them have been shared across the country and overseas, and one has even prompted TV personality Graeme Sinclair to get in touch.

Miss McDonald dressed Rednose as Mr Sinclair and towed her boat out for a “Gone Fishin'” theme on April 9.

“He called me and said thanks very much. He said he got a real good kick out of it and that was really cool.”

Other characters have included Jenny McGee, the nurse from Invercargill who helped save British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Covid-19, Olympic flatwater canoeist Lisa Carrington and Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls, among others.

"I have more and more people walking past each day," Miss McDonald said.

Finn Toth-McDonald poses with a teddy bear version of Olympic flatwater canoeist Lisa Carrington. Photo: Alice McDonald.

Finn Toth-McDonald and dog Tui parked up with a fluffy lookalike of Jenny McGee, the nurse from Invercargill who helped save British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Covid-19.

Finn Toth-McDonald making sure Tui and Rednose the bear are abiding by the lockdown rules.

A photo of Finn Toth-McDonald and Rednose reenacting the show "Gone Fishin'" promted TV personality Graeme Sinclair to get in touch with Alice McDonald. Photo: Alice McDonald.