Teddy bear displays attract attention

Fluffy lookalikes of the infamous “Tiger King” stars Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin have made an appearance in a Christchurch suburb.
Alice McDonald has been setting up different teddy bear displays at her property on Warren St in Hillmorton for people to check out as they get some fresh air during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Thursday’s theme was based on the widely popular Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” which features eccentric characters involved in big cat breeding and its bizarre underworld.
“I think this one is going to be quite a favourite,” she said.
Miss McDonald posts photos of her giant teddy bear, which her three-year-old son Finn Toth McDonald calls “Rednose,” dressed as different characters or celebrities with props to Facebook each day.
A number of them have been shared across the country and overseas, and one has even prompted TV personality Graeme Sinclair to get in touch.
Miss McDonald dressed Rednose as Mr Sinclair and towed her boat out for a “Gone Fishin'” theme on April 9.
“He called me and said thanks very much. He said he got a real good kick out of it and that was really cool.”
Other characters have included Jenny McGee, the nurse from Invercargill who helped save British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Covid-19, Olympic flatwater canoeist Lisa Carrington and Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls, among others.
"I have more and more people walking past each day," Miss McDonald said.