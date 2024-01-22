Teens allegedly road-tripped around South Island in stolen cars

A group of teenagers allegedly road-tripped around the South Island in stolen vehicles before pointing a toy gun at staff at a central Dunedin department store.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said four teenagers, aged between 14 and 16, were apprehended by police while walking along St Andrew St after they had been spotted pointing a toy gun at Farmers staff and stealing cars around the South Island.

One of the 14-year-olds started the saga by stealing a Mazda Demio from Christchurch with the 16-year-old.

He then drove the stolen vehicle to Temuka.

In Temuka, the pair met up with another 14-year-old and all together, the trio drove south.

They got to Oamaru, where they dumped the Demio and stole a Toyota Fielder and made their way down to Dunedin, where they met up with a 15-year-old teenager.

On Saturday at 9.35am, a member of the public called police and reported they had seen four teenagers pointing what looked like a water gun at Farmers staff

They said that they could not confirm whether it was a water gun as it looked real, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The four teens were spotted by officers walking down St Andrew St and were stopped by police.

One of the teenagers showed the officer the gun, which was a black BB gun hand pistol.

Investigations were ongoing, but at this stage the 15-year-old was returned to their caregivers.

The Christchurch 14-year-old was arrested and received two charges of unlawfully taking motor vehicles.

The Temuka 14-year-old was also arrested and received two charges of unlawfully getting into stolen motor vehicles.

The 16-year old was arrested and also received two charges of unlawfully getting into stolen motor vehicles as well as one charge of wilful damage.

On Sunday at 8.40pm, police were called to the Warehouse in South Dunedin after another group of teenagers were caught stealing items from the store commonly used to steal vehicles.

Three teenagers, one aged 14, one 15 and one child, took off from the scene and police deployed the police dog team unit to locate the trio.

They were found in Waverly St in South Dunedin hiding from police.

Officers located pairs of garden gloves and a screw driver in their stolen back packs.

The 14 and 15-year-olds were each charged with theft and possession of tools for car conversion, and will both appear in court today.

The child was returned to their caregivers and was referred to Youth Aid.

