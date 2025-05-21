Ticket holders frustrated with refund process after airshow failed to take off

Photo: Marlborough Lines Classic Fighters

A Christchurch man who purchased tickets to a popular Marlborough airshow has been left frustrated, saying it is unfair to be reimbursed only part of the ticket price after the event was called off.

But event organisers say they are facing financial difficulties as they scramble to compensate ticket holders who have been left out of pocket.

The Classic Fighters airshow at Omaka, near Blenheim, was due to take place over Easter Weekend but was cancelled four days beforehand due to severe weather expected.

The biennial event has been running since 2001 as a showcase for historic military aircrafts from both World War I and II.

Following the cancellation, organisers said they were in the process of "contacting all ticketholders ... to advise when they can expect some clarity around their ticket investment".

But many ticket purchasers have vented their anger online after being offered only a "50 to 80 percent partial refund", with one woman describing the situation as "absolutely disgraceful".

Colm McArdle planned to travel to the event with his family before he was told about the cancellation in the days leading up.

The trip was set to cost between $1000-$1500, he said.

In an email to ticket holders a week later, event organisers signalled the "considerable challenge of navigating the financial repercussions of this cancellation".

"We have the immediate task of ensuring that our suppliers and contractors engaged in the preparation of the airshow are paid in accordance with their contracts."

The email also included a link to a survey, offering options of a partial refund, donating the ticket cost to organisers or rolling tickets over to the next show in 2027.

McArdle tried to follow up with organisers.

"I wasn't confident that 2027 would go ahead and that it's too far in the future," McArdle said.

"I told them I expected a full refund and I got no reply from them."

It is the second time McArdle had purchased tickets to the event only for it to be cancelled.

The 2021 airshow was abandoned due to Covid-19, however, he received a full refund "within a couple of weeks".

"I was sort of expecting the same thing," he said.

Airshow organisers facing 'significant financial challenges'

Earlier this month, the Classic Fighters Airshow Charitable Trust informed ticket purchasers organisers were "facing unavoidable costs associated with the show preparations".

"We are deeply grateful to the many ticket holders who have generously chosen to retain their tickets for the next show in 2027, and to those who have made kind donations to support us, your generosity is truly appreciated."

A number of suppliers had also offered to absorb some of the expenses incurred, the email said.

"I was under the impression that these events would be insured for these sorts of situations," McArdle said.

"For me, it's very unfair, times aren't easy these days. I'm not in the business of giving my money away to events and event organisers and not getting anything in return. The whole thing wasn't cheap."

In a statement to RNZ, the Trust said the cancellation had caused a "significant financial challenge".

"We understand the frustration caused by the air show's cancellation and sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding of most ticket holders.

"Mindful of our commitment to all our ticket holders, we made the difficult decision to secure a loan. This allowed us to provide an 80 percent refund of the original ticket price and most of these refunds have now been made."

It was also dealing with a "small number of issues" and dealing with each case on an individual basis, a spokesperson said.

"All ticket refunds and roll-overs should be completed within the next two days."

Under the Consumer Guarantees Act, if an event or show is cancelled, ticket holders are entitled to a full refund plus the booking fee.

Consumer Protection states, under the Act, this may not be the case if the breach was due to something outside the control of the business and their agents.

"For example, the ticket seller and event organiser are not liable under the [Act] if an event was unavoidably delayed because of bad weather."

Earlier this week McArdle was refunded $237.60, amounting to 76 percent of the total sum he paid for tickets.

Consumer New Zealand has been approached for comment.