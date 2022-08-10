Top diplomat signs emergency management co-operation agreement

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

A top United States diplomat who was in Christchurch when the February 2011 earthquake struck has signed a co-operation agreement between the NZ and US emergency management agencies.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was in Wellington on Tuesday, the last stop of a week-long Pacific tour.

In Wellington, Sherman met with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. She said they discussed China, as well as her Pacific visit, Ukraine, and Covid-19.

Sherman signed co-operation agreements with Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty and Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash.

The agreement with Nash focused mostly on development in the space sector.

"This is a huge opportunity for Kiwi companies and researchers to collaborate more closely with the US and NASA. It will facilitate space science, technology and cooperation, and focuses on building connections between our two countries' civil space sectors and research communities," said Nash.

The memorandum of co-operation between the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the United States' Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) formalises information and data sharing between the two countries.

The relationship with NEMA had particular significance for Sherman, who revealed she was in Christchurch when the February 2011 earthquake struck.

"I can't begin to tell you how wonderful your colleagues were helping us through that difficult time," she said.

Meanwhile, Sherman described an apparent snubbing by the Solomon Islands prime minister as a missed opportunity.

While in the Solomon Islands, Sherman met with Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare, but he was later a no-show at a memorial ceremony to mark the anniversary of a key World War 2 battle in the Solomons.

"I told him I was sorry for him, because I thought he missed an opportunity to raise up that strong partnership and the fight for freedom that allowed the Solomon Islands to exist as it is today. So it's really sorrow, for him, that he chose, or was compelled to, or his schedule didn't permit him to attend," Sherman told reporters in Wellington.

Sogavare denied it was snub, telling Solomon Islands media that other ministers attended the event.

It comes after the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China, prompting concerns in the region.

The US committed to re-focusing its relationship with the Pacific during the Pacific Islands Forum in July, including more financial support and diplomatic presence.

Sherman denied the increased influence of China in the Pacific was becoming a battle.

"I think that countries try to have relations with every country they believe can help them move forward, and the United States does not ask any country to choose between us and China, or any other country and China. What we do ask is that we all have a level playing field."