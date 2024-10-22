Top reads at Christchurch libraries revealed

Photos: Supplied

The top five most-read fiction and non-fiction books at Christchurch libraries between July and September this year have been revealed.

The most borrowed fiction books were:

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah - 511 borrows

The book tells the story of Frances “Frankie” McGrath, a young nurse who serves in the United States Army Nurse Corps during the Vietnam War.

2. Body of Lies by Sarah Bailey - 465 borrows

A murder mystery novel following Australian detective Gemma Woodstock in her hometown.

3. The Secret by Lee Child - 459 borrows

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas - 345 borrows

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 293 borrows

The most borrowed non-fiction books were:

1. The Last Secret Agent: my untold story of life as a spy behind Nazi enemy lines by Pippa Latour - 471 borrows

After decades of silence, the last surviving World War II British spy reveals the real, untold story of her time as a secret agent in the deadly world of Nazi France.

2. Did I ever tell you this?: a memoir by Sam Neil - 245 borrows

Sam Neill tells the story of how he became one of the world’s most celebrated actors, who has worked with everyone from Meryl Streep to Jeff Goldblum.

3. Spare by Prince Harry-225 borrows

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy - 213 borrows

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear - 155 borrows