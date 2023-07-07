Total shock for influencer: Pageant novice crowned Miss NZ

Miss New Zealand Georgia Waddington had never competed in a pageant before. ​Photo: Supplied

Social media influencer and content creator Georgia Waddington had never competed in a pageant before entering Miss New Zealand.

Miss New Zealand Georgia Waddington. ​Photo: Supplied

“I was hesitant to start with as I had never done anything like this before,” she said.

She heard about it after she was tagged in a social media post looking for contestants.

“I spoke to the director of the pageant, and we had a long talk where I asked so many questions. Then I said ‘okay, I’ll do it’.”

Waddington said it was a shock to win the title.

“It was the most amazing feeling. A complete shock. As someone who is more reserved until I am comfortable, this taught me confidence and it pushed me out of my comfort zone. This journey has been amazing,” she said.

Waddington also won awards for Top Model, Social Media Queen, Best in Swimwear, Best in Evening Wear, Miss Fitness and Charity Queen at the pageant, which was held in Auckland.

The former Rangi Ruru Girls’ School student said it felt like a full-time job, working hard over six months, with the charity section one of the most important aspects of the pageant.

Brave Charitable Trust, which works to raise awareness about sexual violence affecting young people, was the pageant’s chosen charity.

“It was so hard to choose just one that I also chose to support I Am Hope,” said Waddington.

“I hold both close to my heart as they are both such important charities.”

Waddington said organising her charity event – a fundraiser evening for I am Hope – was a challenge.

“I was trying to keep the cost as low as possible, so I managed to secure sponsorship for most things and after much persistence I got Mike King to fly down and attend the event. It was a lot of work and effort to raise that amount, but it was worth it.”

Miss New Zealand winner Georgia Waddington and mental health advocate and comedian Mike King. Photo: Supplied

Waddington raised more than $6000, while collectively the participants raised more than $29,000.

During the pageant, Waddington said she focused on her reason for entering, which was to best support and represent New Zealand, but also to use her platform to help advocate for others.

“The pageant itself goes way beyond beauty; it is empowering beauty with a purpose. It helps build a platform to be able to help support others (and) build personal development and I have made lifelong friends from this. It took dedication, persistence and determination.”

Waddington said her friends and family were supportive, as were her followers online.

Along with the title she received a beauty package, a photography and coaching package, a professional media kit and portfolio, and a weekend getaway for two in a hotel.

She will now represent New Zealand at the Miss International 2023 pageant in Japan in October, where she will wear a a custom-made New Zealand national costume and gown. Waddington’s flights and accommodation are paid for.

“It is an awesome opportunity, I am currently working hard to do New Zealand proud. There is a lot of work being done behind the scenes,” she said.

Georgia Waddington celebrates being crowned Miss New Zealand 2023. Photo: Supplied

Some of the work for Miss International includes achieving a UN Sustainable Development Goal; Waddington has chosen to focus on good health and well-being.

“I am working on an eBook that will focus on morning routines, meditation, writing down your goals and living a healthy lifestyle.”

She said anyone who has questions about the pageant is welcome to reach out and have a chat.

-By Briar Allen