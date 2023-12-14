Treasure trove of hairdressing tools on display

A unique display of hair tools has popped up at The Hub Hornby.

Michael Turner, co-owner of Just Cuts with his wife Angela, was keen to share his treasure trove of rare hairdressing memorabilia with the public.

"What better than something completely out of the ordinary? This collection of old hairdressing implements, every woman that walks past can't help but think ... my mother had (that), my grandmother had (that), you know."

The hairdressing enthusiast has collected thousands of items over the decades, including vintage salon equipment, antique hair accessories and a large range of hairdryers.

"This is about 5 per cent of the total collection of what I've got at home, which I've just bought in as a demonstration of what there is available out there. What a collector like me likes to work with or has worked with in the past."

Turner said the basic design and function of hairdressing implements remained largely unchanged from ancient Roman and Egyptian times until the age of electricity and batteries.

Michael Turner said while the names of the hairstyles have changed over the years, the styles themselves have stayed much the same. Photo: Geoff Sloan

And while the names of the hairstyles come and go, he reckons the styles themselves have stayed much the same, with many trends heavily influenced by high profile celebrities like rugby players, or film and music stars.

"I found out over the last 44 years of working, the styles are pretty much similar.

"There are nuances that we change and mix around an awful lot.

"There's the mullet, the skullet, there's the mohawk, the bro hawk, the faux hawk. Should I go on."

Turner's pop-up collection of hair tools, illustrating the rich history of hairdressing, will be on display at The Hub Hornby until the end of this month.

- By Geoff Sloan

Made with the support of NZ On Air