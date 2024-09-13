Truck driver's very close call

The truck nearly plummeted down the hill after crashing on Galilee Lane. Photo: Supplied

The driver of this truck had a miraculous escape when his vehicle came within two metres of plummeting off Clifton Hill in Christchurch.

The truck crashed through a fence as it was descending Galilee Lane before coming to a much-needed stop on a private driveway.

The vehicle was prevented from falling any further when it struck a parked campervan.

Otherwise it could have careered over the edge and down 200m to the bottom, potentially striking houses along the way down.

Photo: Supplied

The householder who owned the campervan told The Star the crash "could have been a lot worse".

Sumner Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Daryl Sayer said the driver was "extremely lucky".

The brigade attended the incident.

"It was pretty concerning.

"If it hadn’t come to a stop as it did, it would have fallen much further."

Photo: Supplied

The Moving Company Ltd would not talk to The Star about the incident or say how its driver was doing.

Sayer said the driver was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police were investigating the crash.

The brigade posted the photos of the dramatic incident to its Facebook page, blurring out the name of the transport company.