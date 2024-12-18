Vehicle fire spreads to Redwood house

A vehicle fire has spread to a house in Christchurch this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they received an initial report about a fire involving two vehicles in Redwood at 5.15pm.

The flames then spread to a single-story residential property on Providence Place.

Crews from the Redwood, Christchurch City, Anzac and Ilam stations have been called to the scene.

There were no reports of injuries.