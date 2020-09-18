Friday, 18 September 2020

View from the top of the city's biggest tower crane

    Ever wondered what Christchurch looks like from the cab of one of the biggest tower cranes ever used in the city?

    The team from Titan Cranes New Zealand are working on the Metro Sports Facility with the biggest collection of cranes you'll find in the South Island. 

    Otakaro Ltd released this video footage of one of the crane operators at work on the site.

    Set to open in 2022, the Metro Sports Facility will be the largest aquatic and indoor recreation and leisure venue of its kind in New Zealand. 

    It will be accessible to people of all ages and abilities and will include New Zealand's first aquatic sensory experience area specially designed for disabled people.

    Christchurch City Council is currently asking for feedback on the planned high-tech multi-sensory environment. Have your say here by October 12.

     

     

     

