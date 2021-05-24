Volunteers shape mountain bike park

Ben Brokenshire riding on the mountain biking skills park in the Heathcote Valley. Photo: Grant Brokenshire ​

A group of keen mountain bike riders in Heathcote are pumping their pedals through the valley, planning winter working bees to continue building a mountain biking skills park.

Their first get-together was last Sunday. The working bees will continue on the second Sunday of each month throughout winter: June 13, July 11, and August 8.

Although more than 250 people are members of their Facebook group, Heathcote resident Grant Brokenshire said usually only three to four people turned up to previous working bees.

"The park’s progress is based on the number of people who come to help," he said.

"If 20 people show up each time with wheelbarrows and a good attitude, it will be fantastic."

Brokenshire is also calling on anyone interested in helping build platforms and other timber structures.

The bike park is next to Truscotts Rd by Ferrymead Heritage Park.

The idea for the park started out as a family project.

Last year during the Covid lockdown, Brokenshire’s two sons and their friends wanted somewhere local to play on their bikes.

There were some basic features already around the place, but they were all quickly improving on their skills and wanted more of a challenge.

More and more features and tracks were built, and it was eventually decided they would create a fun space where riders of all ages and abilities could meet up, play and learn new biking skills.

Last year more than 300m³ of clay was brought in to create more than 50 features from beginner to advanced skill levels. One such feature is a 1.5m high step down named Bob.

Brokenshire said more than 1000 hours work has been put into building the park, and it has all been from volunteers.

“We want to promote community engagement,” he said.

This year they are hoping to plant 500 native plants and build 50 more features, including features for keen trial bikers in Heathcote Valley. A trials bike does not have a seat. They are built this way to allow the rider to work on difficult terrain.

Brokenshire said: “Our long-term plan is to incorporate the park with greater bike trails being built around the Port Hills.”