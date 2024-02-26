Wanted man found in abandoned building

A man found ‘‘in bed’’ in an abandoned Dunedin building was wanted by police for 18 outstanding charges.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to 190 Princes St at 12.45am today after witnesses saw two people entering it.

The building formerly housed a restaurant.

A police dog team was sent in and found a 25-year-old man ‘‘in bed at the premises’’.

The man was arrested and taken into custody as he was wanted for a number of historic matters, many occurring in Canterbury, Snr Sgt Bond said.

As well as being charged with unlawfully being in the building, he was arrested on 18 other charges.

They included 11 shoplifting charges, four burglary, two non-aggravated robbery and one count of assaulting a person with a blunt instrument.

He was to appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning.

The other person that went into the building has not been located, Snr Sgt Bond said.

