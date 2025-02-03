Watch: See inside the players' locker rooms at Christchurch's new stadium

The steel superstructure of Christchurch's new central city stadium has now been completed, marking a major milestone for the $683 million project.

Christchurch City Council project director Kent Summerfield said in a video update on Monday "the final two steel modules have been lifted into place at the northern end of the site".

“We’ve started the year strong,” said Summerfield.

Each of the steel modules weighed around 160 tonnes, making them the heaviest of the project.

The largest crane in the country, a 1200-tonne crawler, was required for the task.

"Installing these final modules closes out a significant phase of the project for the team," Summerfield said.

"Every step of the roof installation process has been complex and presented its own challenges."

The steel superstructure of One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha is now complete. Photo: Christchurch City Council

The roof structure has more than 80 steel modules, each weighing at least 75 tonnes. The first one was installed in December 2023.

"It’s fantastic to look over the last 14 months and recognise the work that BESIX Watpac and their subcontractors have done to make this happen," said Summerfield.

He said progress has also been made on several other areas, including the exterior wall and roof cladding.

"This work got under way at the southern end of the site in late 2024 and will be completed around springtime.

The stadium façade features an artwork created by local artist Morgan Darlison.

"With this work underway, the final look of the stadium is starting to emerge."

Work on the stadium's interior is also progressing, said Summerfield.

"Nearly all the concrete seating plats are now in place.

"Metalwork and handrail installation will commence in the coming weeks, with the seating to follow."

One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha will have 25,000 permanent seats and the ability to add 5000 more for large sporting events.

The video also offers a look inside the players’ locker rooms and warm-up areas in the western stand.

"Fit-out works to all the stands are now well advanced, with a number of areas complete or nearing completion," said Summerfield.

"Wall linings are in place and rubber flooring will soon be installed.

"We have another very busy year ahead, with a number of challenges in front of us.

"But with our dedicated team continuing to hit milestone after milestone, we remain on track and on budget for an opening in April 2026."