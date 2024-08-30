Watch: Timelapse captures the remarkable rise of Christchurch's new stadium

A new timelapse video shows the progress made on Christchurch’s new $683 million stadium over the past eight months.

The footage starts in November 2023, when work began on the roof support structure, and runs through to last week, when the first section of roof was installed on the south stand along Tuam St.

"We have a team of around 350 currently working on-site to deliver the project, and collectively we’ve just hit the one million work hours mark," said Te Kaha Project Delivery chief executive David Kennedy.

"It’s great to be able to look back and see how far we’ve come.

"Week to week, the team on site are making noticeable progress.

"The seating bowl, hosting facilities in the west stand, and the roof structure are all tracking well."

Kennedy said 28 of the 37m roof supports, known as radial trusses, have now been fabricated and welded together around the seating bowl.

"We will finish up the last 12 radial trusses early next year, and continue installing the roof into mid-2025,” he said.

The roof will be made of steel and a clear material called Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene.

The video also captures the progress made on the seating bowl, including the installation of 1188 concrete seating plats.

The L-shaped structures form the tiered shape of the stands.

"The remaining 500 seating plats are being installed in the lower stands, and will soon start in the northwest stand.

"Then we will move on to installing handrails, stairs and seats."

Te Kaha will have 25,000 permanent seats, with the option of adding 5000 more seats for large sporting events.

The arena will have a capacity of up to 36,000 when in concert mode.

The Te Kaha Project remains on budget and on track for an April 2026 opening.