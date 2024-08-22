Months of disruption on roads around Te Kaha

Businesses and motorists using the streets around Christchurch’s Te Kaha stadium are being warned to expect 18 months of disruption.

Stage one of the project to upgrade the water supply and wastewater infrastructure on the immediate streets around the central city stadium started last month.

This phase focused on upgrading water supply and wastewater infrastructure on key areas, including Madras, Tuam and Barbadoes Sts, and a portion of Lichfield Street West.

On Wednesday, councillors voted to advance stage two, with officials aiming to shorten the overall project timeline.

Lucas-Haining director Dan Lucas, who was working with the lead contractor Isaac Construction, told councillors three separate crews were working on the project.

"When we turn up and we put our famous road cones on the road, we bring disruption. It's a balance of disruption versus duration.

Madras St between St Asaph and Hereford Sts is down to one lane. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"So given that we're there and making a disruption anyway, our preference is to probably add to that disruption but be gone sooner."

Contractors will widen footpaths, add pedestrian crossings, adjust traffic flow, and lower speed limits to 30kmh or 10kmh on some streets.

However, while $34 million has been allocated by the council, additional funding from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi for partial roading costs has been deferred, potentially leaving the council with a $13m shortfall.

NZTA is expected to decide on the funding in October/November. Councillors will then decide in December on whether to progress on the final stage three above-ground work when they know how much government money, if any, the project will receive.

Christchurch City Council head of transport and Waste Lynette Ellis said there would be options if they didn't receive the money.

"It could include substitution, it could include not delivering some other projects, it could include not doing part of this work."

The water and transport upgrades around the 30,000 seat stadium are expected to be completed by the end of next year, aiming for the arena's opening in April 2026.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air