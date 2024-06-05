Wave of Covid cases in Canterbury

There were 6142 new cases of Covid-19 and one further death attributed to the virus in New Zealand last week.

Canterbury recorded the most new active cases (738) in the week to Monday, June 3, followed by Capital and Coast (552), then Auckland (518), Waitematā (485), Waikato (376) and Counties Manukau (359).

The West Coast recorded the fewest new cases with - 17.

Of the new reported cases, 4663 were active and 3458 were reinfections.

There were 314 cases in hospital.

Last week the Ministry of Health reported 6146 new cases, nearly double the previous week's figure.

An expert says New Zealand is experiencing its highest peak in Covid-19 cases since December 2022.

More than four years after the first cases were reported in Aotearoa, the World Health Organisation described Covid-19 as an "ongoing pandemic".