Wedding photos wanted for exhibition

A hand colour gelatin print by an unknown artist of RJ Kelly and his unnamed bride is part of the Love & Marriage: Images of Romantic Union exhibition. Image: New Zealand Portrait Gallery

Cantabrians are urged to share their wedding photographs or images encapsulating romance with a New Zealand Portrait Gallery exhibition currently visiting Christchurch.

Love & Marriage: Images of Romantic Unions already features paintings and photos depicting relationships in New Zealand from 1830 onwards.

Now the exhibition’s hosts in Ilam are hoping to add a local flavour to the collection.

“Visitors can interact with the exhibition by scanning photos of their own wedding or what love means to them and we will put them up on a large screen as part of the exhibition,” said Helen Osborne from Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House.

Unfortunately, Sheppard, the iconic English-born women’s rights activist, does not feature.

She married twice – to Walter Sheppard in 1871 and William Lovell-Smith (1925) before dying in Christchurch in 1934, aged 86.

“We don’t have any photos of her life other than the political side,” Osborne said.

“That’s possibly because her only son (Douglas) died when he was 29 and there was no one to pass family photos, letters or diaries on to.”