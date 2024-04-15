Wedding photos wanted for exhibition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Love & Marriage: Images of Romantic Unions already features paintings and photos depicting relationships in New Zealand from 1830 onwards.
Now the exhibition’s hosts in Ilam are hoping to add a local flavour to the collection.
“Visitors can interact with the exhibition by scanning photos of their own wedding or what love means to them and we will put them up on a large screen as part of the exhibition,” said Helen Osborne from Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House.
Unfortunately, Sheppard, the iconic English-born women’s rights activist, does not feature.
She married twice – to Walter Sheppard in 1871 and William Lovell-Smith (1925) before dying in Christchurch in 1934, aged 86.
“We don’t have any photos of her life other than the political side,” Osborne said.
“That’s possibly because her only son (Douglas) died when he was 29 and there was no one to pass family photos, letters or diaries on to.”
- The free exhibition runs until June 23. Further details can be found at www.katesheppard.co.nz