Wheelchair helps get disabled duck back on its feet

A mission to get a disabled duck back on its feet has proven a waddling success.

Myelin is one of more than a hundred ducks being cared for at North Canterbury sanctuary Duck Rescue, near the small town of Oxford.

It was set up by Kim Hartley, who said all the inhabitants have their unique stories and needs.

Myelin had more complicated issues, after being born with a rare disability.

"Basically, he's got a balance disorder and he cannot stand by himself."

That saw Hartley appealing online for assistance in getting the two-year-old duck back up and moving again.

12-year-old Archer Smith from Christchurch answered the call of Duck Rescue, purpose-building a special 'wheelchair' to help disabled duck Myelin waddle again. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

12-year-old Archer Smith from Christchurch answered the call, and set about designing and crafting an innovative solution for the bird.

He designed and custom-built a support frame made from anodised aluminium, with all-weather wheels which allow Myelin to propel himself around on his webbed feet.

And Myelin's taken to the unusual device like a duck to water, which Hartley said has been life changing for the aquatic bird.

"He's gets so excited. I think just having that little bit of independence."

Myelin the duck is enjoying his independence and making the most of his special wheelchair

North Canterbury Duck Rescue has been helping hundreds of ducks and ducklings on the rented farmland site for the last 8 years.

"I get a lot of calls in spring, sometimes every day from people who have found ducklings in drains, found ducklings and mothers being hit by a car," said Hartley.

She enjoys her job, and believes ducks are very intelligent.

"I just love ducks."

"I never planned to do it, but the first year there were ducklings that hatched in the middle of winter, and I ended up looking after them after seeing they were just all dying."

"And I just sort of fell in love with ducks from there. I find them hilarious most of the time, very entertaining."

However the out-of-work IT consultant has been funding the sanctuary's large running costs out of her own savings in recent times.

That prompted her to set up a Givealittle page to encourage donations from bird lovers.

Hartley is still hoping to save enough money to buy some land to permanently house the duck sanctuary, and help ensure a brighter future for these amphibious feathered birds.

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/northcantyduckrescue

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air