Who should be able to use the peak-hour lanes on Cranford St?

Christchurch road users are being asked how they think the peak-hour lanes along Cranford St should be used.

Christchurch City Council has proposed three options for the lanes, which run along either side of Cranford St, between Berwick St and Innes Rd, during peak times.

The choices include turning them into bus lanes to give priority to buses; clearways for all traffic; or T2 lanes, which would give priority to vehicles with more than one occupant.

Council head of transport Lynette Ellis said the southbound lane currently operates from 7-9am and the northbound lane from 4-6pm.

"We’ve been running peak-hour bus lanes through the area since 2021 as a way of managing the increased traffic from the Christchurch Northern Corridor, but now it’s time for the council to make a final decision on how these lanes will be used.

"Each option has advantages and disadvantages around efficiency, safety and travel choice.

"However, they will all keep traffic flowing on Cranford St and minimise the impact on neighbouring side streets."

Ellis said the council considered past feedback from residents, commuters, businesses, the Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board and St Albans Residents’ Association when developing the options.

"We are also aware of safety concerns in the area - particularly at the signalised pedestrian crossing by English Park and at the intersection of Westminster and Cranford streets, so we have conducted a safety audit to help inform our planning," Ellis said.

"This led to the development of a peak-hour northbound clearway across all options for the short section between Berwick St and Westminster St.

"We’ve also proposed improvements for the English Park signalised crossing and the Cranford St intersections at Westminster St and Innes Rd.

"Now we want to hear from everyone who regularly uses Cranford St during peak times - residents in the area, commuters, bus users, school students, businesses and any other individuals or organisations.

"All feedback will be taken into consideration by our elected members before they make their final decision later in the year," Ellis said.