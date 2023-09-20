Wildflower trial grows

Wildflowers will be blooming in more parks and reserves across Christchurch this spring after a successful trial was expanded across the city.

The Christchurch City Council trial, which has seen wildflowers planted in public spaces, has been expanded to include the parks and reserves most requested by residents.

More wildflowers are also set to pop up in garden beds throughout the city’s green spaces, said city council community parks manager Al Hardy.

Hardy said the flowers provide colour and benefit insects and the environment.

"We’re excited to expand this trial to Christchurch’s community parks, with three to four planting areas selected from each ward,” he said.

"Wildflowers provide habitat for pollinators and insects, offering food, shelter, and places for them to breed.

"There are benefits to the soil as well, improving its structure by increasing organic matter when the vegetation breaks down.

"Plus, by introducing wildflowers into our parks and reserves we can reduce our carbon footprint by decreasing our mowing requirements.”

Residents should start to notice the wildflowers germinating in their areas in October. Photo: Newsline

The flowers will help to boost the bee population by providing pollen-rich gathering grounds in different parts of the city.

Hardy said the trial will include a variety of wildflower types.

"We will continue with borage, alyssum, calendula and cornflowers, and we’ve swapped a few species to make it more appropriate for Christchurch’s climate.

"This mix will benefit all pollinators, including bees and butterflies.

"If the success of this trial continues, we will retain the wildflowers in the lawn areas, resowing as required."

The programme will be rolling out this spring and residents should start to notice the wildflowers germinating in October.