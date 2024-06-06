Thursday, 6 June 2024

Winning lotto tickets sold at Hornby Mall, Wainoni dairy

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    File photo
    Photo: File image
    Three lucky Canterbury Lotto players claimed a share of the second-division prize last night.

    Two Christchurch players who bought their winning tickets from the Hornby Mall Lotto store and Laxmi Foodstore on Pages Rd, Wainoni, won $24,952 each.

    The third Cantabrian bought their winning ticket online from MyLotto.

    Six players also each won $166,667 with Lotto First Division.

    A player from Hastings also won $79,461 with Powerball Second Division.

    But the Lotto Powerball jackpot was not won and has rolled over to $50 million which must be won on Saturday. It will equal New Zealand's highest-ever jackpot.

    “Under Lotto NZ game rules, if the jackpot reaches $50m it can’t roll over and a must-be-won draw must be held on the next draw date,” Lotto said.

    Wednesday’s numbers were: 13, 15, 22, 23, 33 and 2. The Bonus Ball was 32, and the Power Ball was 3.

    The winning second division tickets were sold at:

    StoreLocation
    MyLottoWhangārei
    Pak n Save WarkworthWarkworth
    MyLotto x6Auckland
    Neelam Superette & LottoAuckland
    Porchester Road SuperetteAuckland
    Woolworths PukekohePukekohe
    MyLottoWaikato
    Pak N Save TaurikoTauranga
    Paetiki Lotto Magazines & PostTaupō
    MyLottoTaupō
    Four Square MoturoaNew Plymouth
    MyLotto +PBHastings
    Caltex WaipukurauWaipukurau
    MyLottoCarterton
    MyLottoLower Hutt
    MyLottoWellington
    MyLottoMarlborough
    Laxmi FoodstoreChristchurch
    Hornby Mall LottoChristchurch
    Pleasant Point DairyPleasant Point
    MyLottoCanterbury
    South Dunedin Night n DayDunedin
    New World GoreGore
    MyLottoSouthland