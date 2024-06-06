Winning lotto tickets sold at Hornby Mall, Wainoni dairy

Photo: File image

Three lucky Canterbury Lotto players claimed a share of the second-division prize last night.

Two Christchurch players who bought their winning tickets from the Hornby Mall Lotto store and Laxmi Foodstore on Pages Rd, Wainoni, won $24,952 each.

The third Cantabrian bought their winning ticket online from MyLotto.

Six players also each won $166,667 with Lotto First Division.

A player from Hastings also won $79,461 with Powerball Second Division.

But the Lotto Powerball jackpot was not won and has rolled over to $50 million which must be won on Saturday. It will equal New Zealand's highest-ever jackpot.

“Under Lotto NZ game rules, if the jackpot reaches $50m it can’t roll over and a must-be-won draw must be held on the next draw date,” Lotto said.

Wednesday’s numbers were: 13, 15, 22, 23, 33 and 2. The Bonus Ball was 32, and the Power Ball was 3.

The winning second division tickets were sold at: