Winning lotto tickets sold at Hornby Mall, Wainoni dairy

Two Christchurch players who bought their winning tickets from the Hornby Mall Lotto store and Laxmi Foodstore on Pages Rd, Wainoni, won $24,952 each.
The third Cantabrian bought their winning ticket online from MyLotto.
Six players also each won $166,667 with Lotto First Division.
A player from Hastings also won $79,461 with Powerball Second Division.
But the Lotto Powerball jackpot was not won and has rolled over to $50 million which must be won on Saturday. It will equal New Zealand's highest-ever jackpot.
“Under Lotto NZ game rules, if the jackpot reaches $50m it can’t roll over and a must-be-won draw must be held on the next draw date,” Lotto said.
Wednesday’s numbers were: 13, 15, 22, 23, 33 and 2. The Bonus Ball was 32, and the Power Ball was 3.
The winning second division tickets were sold at:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto
|Whangārei
|Pak n Save Warkworth
|Warkworth
|MyLotto x6
|Auckland
|Neelam Superette & Lotto
|Auckland
|Porchester Road Superette
|Auckland
|Woolworths Pukekohe
|Pukekohe
|MyLotto
|Waikato
|Pak N Save Tauriko
|Tauranga
|Paetiki Lotto Magazines & Post
|Taupō
|MyLotto
|Taupō
|Four Square Moturoa
|New Plymouth
|MyLotto +PB
|Hastings
|Caltex Waipukurau
|Waipukurau
|MyLotto
|Carterton
|MyLotto
|Lower Hutt
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|Marlborough
|Laxmi Foodstore
|Christchurch
|Hornby Mall Lotto
|Christchurch
|Pleasant Point Dairy
|Pleasant Point
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|South Dunedin Night n Day
|Dunedin
|New World Gore
|Gore
|MyLotto
|Southland